Daniel D. Tompkins Sr. of Butler passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Born in 1951, in Springfield, Ill., he was the son of Thomas and Mildred Tompkins.
Dan was extremely active in the Thorncreek United Methodist Church. He taught Bible classes at Sunnyview, Grey's Colonial Acres, Country Manor, Melody Manor and Ferraro Personal Care Home. He was on the board of directors at the Hope House of Ministries.
As his life's career, he worked as an aviation mechanic for almost 50 years.
Above all else, he loved spending time with his family. Together, they would go fishing, camping and travel. He was looking forward to finally becoming a grandpa.
Dan was a loving husband for over 46 years to Barbara (Hughes) Tompkins; was the father of Daniel D. Tompkins Jr., Thomas J. Tompkins and Trista L. (Andrew) Regrut; and the brother to the late Virginia Hillman and Penny Bartley.
TOMPKINS - A memorial service for Daniel D. Tompkins Sr., who died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Thorncreek United Methodist Church.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Donations may be made to Thorncreek United Methodist Church, 142 Rockdale Road, Butler, PA 16002.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020