Daniel E. "Dan" Iman, 65, of Evans City passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born June 26, 1954, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Elizabeth Reidenbach Iman and the late C. Earl Iman.
Dan was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting, trap shooting, fishing and especially enjoyed the time he shared with friends at his brother-in-law's hunting camp. He also loved the beach and enjoyed golfing.
Dan will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Dan leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 44 years, Cindy Consolaro Iman, whom he married July 12, 1975; his mother, Elizabeth Reidenbach Iman; his son, Joel Iman and his fiancée, Melissa Thomas, and the joy of his life, his grandson, Weston Iman; his sister, Beth Painter and her husband, Rich; his daughter-in-law, Erin Iman; his sisters-in-law, Lucille Braun and her husband, Ed, and Johanna Kuhn; his K-9 pal, Dale; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his father, Dan was preceded in death by his son, Nathan Iman; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Connie Consolaro.
IMAN - Friends of Daniel E. "Dan" Iman, who died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Donations in honor of Dan's memory may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 12, 2019