Daniel "Dan" Eric Cooper, 58, of Winchester, Tenn., passed away on April 25 at Tennova Health Care in Tullahoma, Tenn.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1960, in Butler.
Dan had been employed as a production supervisor for over 28 years with JSP International.
He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins, but more than anything, Dan enjoyed fishing with his wife.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Dawna Beck Cooper of Winchester, Tenn.; his precious fur babies, Oliver and Mr. Kitty; his mother, Geraldine (Nething) Bower; an aunt, Debbie Gall of Pennsylvania; several cousins; a host of friends; and his JSP work family.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Cooper.
COOPER - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Daniel "Dan" Eric Cooper, who died Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave. NW, Winchester, Tenn., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 8, 2019