Daniel Eugene McAnallen, 62, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, after an extended illness.
He was born Nov. 10, 1956, and was the son of Thelma and the late Leo McAnallen.
Dan was a skilled auto mechanic, operating his own business until health issues forced him to retire.
He was a loyal Pirates and Steelers fan and loved NASCAR.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going to camp in East Brady.
Dan is survived by his mother; his two sons, Jason and Clay McAnallen; a grandson, Nathan; his life partner, Lynne Kovach; his brother, Rodney (Luanne); and a nephew, Adam.
MCANALLEN - A private celebration of life for Daniel Eugene McAnallen, who died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, will be held by the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 16, 2019