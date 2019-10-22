Daniel J. Abbott, 25, of West Sunbury passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.
Daniel was born Jan. 21, 1994, in Butler, to James L. Abbott and Mary S. Alcorn Abbott.
Daniel was a member of St. Alphonsus Parish.
He graduated from Moniteau High School and worked at Cammisa's Autobody and Randy & Bob's Auto Body.
Daniel is survived by his parents, Jim and Mary Abbott; his close friend, Billie Jo Brehm; his grandmother, "G-Ma" Nancy Crago of Pittsburgh; and four brothers, Gabriel J. Alcorn of State College, Samuel B. Alcorn of West Sunbury, Nicholas A. Abbott of West Sunbury, and Benjamin S. Abbott of West Sunbury.
He also is survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Daniel was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen F. Abbott.
ABBOTT - The family of Daniel J. Abbott, who died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Louis Catholic Church, West Sunbury, with the Rev. Steve Neff officiating.
Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Brookville, Pa.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019