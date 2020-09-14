Daniel J. Bogdanich Jr., 76, of Mars, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 11, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his wife at his side.
Born in Pittsburgh, on Feb. 22, 1944, he was the son of the late Daniel J. and Lilamay Tolley Bogdanich.
Dan was an art teacher for the Mars Area School District and then had a successful career as a general contractor.
He designed and built his own home and loved to ski. He also enjoyed his sports cars.
Surviving are his wife, Marcy Sites Bogdanich, whom he married on June 22, 1968; his daughters, Maggie Bogdanich of Pittsburgh and Corry Bogdanich of Mars; his grandchildren, Izzy, Lulu and Addie; a sister, Amy Wellman of Valencia; and a brother, John Bogdanich (Tina) of Sarver.
Bogdanich - Friends of Daniel J. Bogdanich Jr., who died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home,238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Per CDC guideline, please wear a mask and social distance.
Memorials may be made to Allegheny Health Network Health Care and Home Hospice, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
