Daniel Joseph "Danimal" Gerstner died suddenly at home on Sunday leaving the world a less interesting place.

Dan was born on April 15, 1961, in Butler, and was raised by his mother and stepfather, Joan Dumais and John Riedinger, and by his father, the late William Gerstner.

He is survived by his four siblings, Kris Lehere of Winnetka, Calif., along with her partner, Ron, and her three sons and soon to be daughter-in-law, and Rebecca "Becci" Riedinger of Butler, and his half-siblings, Matt and Erin.

He was also the proud father of Greg Gerstner and his wife, Katie, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and the grateful grandfather of Nathaniel Gerstner.

He leaves behind two ex-wives and his 20-year companion, Rachel Kuhr; along with Ryder Dog.

Dan graduated from Butler High School in 1979, lettering in rifle, and attended Gannon College, first for medicine and then wisely shifting to microbiology, graduating in 1983.

Having worked for an oil refinery and as a gas station clerk, his first professional job was as an animal disease researcher for the USDA at the now-closed high containment unit on Plum Island, N.Y. He came to Harrisburg to continue working for the USDA.

Later, he rebuilt engine-heads, where he found that was his specialty. He then worked for Troeg's Brewery for seven years as their first quality control specialist, helping to develop their yeast production program. He prided himself that during his tenure, "Mad Elf" and "Troegenater" (his favorite) became consistently award-winning beers. After leaving there, he enjoyed working part-time as a veterinary assistant, then had to leave the workforce due to growing health concerns.

Dan loved to tell stories and would continue talking until you left the room. He was the smartest man we knew called, "The Professor" by his son, and he had an annoying eidetic memory.

He was a proud member of the Mendoza Dart League for over 25 years, a consistent fixture at Market Cross Pub on Wednesday nights, and Mug 170 at ABC Harrisburg, since year two.

Dan loved his family's camp in Maine, and will be angry he almost got it rebuilt.

He was an avid hiker before neuropathy and arthritis stole this from him, having hiked all of the Appalachian Trail in Pennsylvania and Maryland, along with some peaks in Maine and the Mahoosuc Notch.

He was an amazing cook. As anyone can attest he had the best cheesecake and potato pancakes around. He sadly took the recipe for Dadburgers with him.

He was a random poet. We are still finding scribble on scraps of paper everywhere. He was also a blues harmonica player, and loved to play with John and Terry.

Dan was a social creature and never refused an invitation. He loved puzzles until he solved them, the Penguins and the Steelers.

Dan could fix anything, and he wants you to pray to him when your car or toaster are broken, so he can heal them and then the Pope will make him Saint Danimal, the Patron Saint of Broken Things - good on your dashboard and your microwave!

But Dan's proudest accomplishment was his son, Greg, and what a great father Greg is becoming to his son, Nate. Dan will miss taking them on adventures and learning new things together.

Dan will be missed daily by all, especially Greg, Nate, Rachel and Ryder.

GERSTNER - Per his wishes, there will not be a funeral for Dan Gerstner, who died Sunday, April 21, 2019.

A celebration of his life will be held this summer.

Arrangements are under the care of Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg.

If you wish to honor your relationship with him, please donate to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at

To send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to



