Daniel Lee Kopp, 47, of Butler passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 4, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1972, in Butler, and was the son of the late Gerald and Barbara Maines Kopp.

Dan is survived by his wife, Amanda (Merriman) Kopp, his children, Brad, Mike, Bethany and Kristin Kopp, and one stepson, Kenny Merriman, all of Butler; his siblings, Brenda Taylor of Butler, Terry (Denise) Kopp of Renfrew, and Kristina (Jim) Shuler of Renfrew; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his sister, Gwendolyn Kopp.

KOPP - Interment will be private for Daniel Lee Kopp, who died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ball Funeral Chapel, Pittsburgh.



