Daniel Lee Mitchell, 58, of Butler passed away suddenly at his home on March 25 of natural causes.

He was the son of the late Karen(Schulte)Mitchell and the late Robert D. Mitchell Jr.

After many years at Robinson Industries, Dan was employed by the IUOE 66 as a crane man.

Dan was an excellent and safety conscious equipment operator, as well as a metal fabricator and mechanic.

His favorite pastime was riding motorcycles and hanging out with his friends.

Surviving are his sister, Karen (Jim) Spurk; his brothers, Robert Mitchell III and Elmer (Jessica) Mitchell;two nieces; three nephews; two great-nieces; and two great-nephews.

Dan is also survived by his best friend, Susan Ezatoff, and her two sons, Michael and Derek, who he treated like sons of his own; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

MITCHELL - A memorial service for Daniel Lee Mitchell, who died Monday, March 25, 2019, was held Thursday at Zion Baptist Church in Slippery Rock, with PastorTom Melling officiating.

