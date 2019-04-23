Guest Book View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Martin Buckowsky, 95, of Lyndora passed away on Friday at his residence.

Born Nov. 8, 1923, in Lyndora, he was a son of the late Thomas and Sophia Buckowsky.

He was a World War II veteran who served as an infantry paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division, 502nd Infantry. He fought at both the Battle of the Bulge and Battle of Bastogne during World War II. He was a front line soldier with guts, who did not have to brag about his military service.

Dan was a super father, homebuilder, gardener, landscaper, plumber, carpenter, plasterer, electrician, welder, bricklayer, general mechanic and do-it-your-selfer. He was a hard worker and a prior Armco golf club champ. Golfing was his true hobby.

As a young man, he initially worked at the ammunition shell factory and Pullman Standard, before World War II. After World War II, he worked at Armco and retired as a machinist from there many years ago.

Surviving are his three sons, Victor, Gary and Larry; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann.

BUCKOWSKY - There will be no visitation for Daniel Martin Buckowsky, who died Friday, April 19, 2019.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







