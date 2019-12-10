Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Patrick Lorigan. View Sign Service Information Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 (724)-543-2503 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home 200 S. McKean St. Kittanning , PA 16201 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Patrick Lorigan, 51, of Worthington died on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at ACMH Hospital.

He was born Dec. 15, 1967, in Anderson, Ind., and was the son of Daniel Lorigan (Joann Tyrrell) and the late Elaine (Croteau) Lorigan. He lived locally for 20 years.

Daniel was a health and physical education teacher (K-12) at East Allegheny, as well as an EMT for over 25 years in Freeport.

He attended Harvest Community Church.

He belonged to the Kittanning Elks Lodge 203, and was a 10-year member of Armstrong Community Theater. Daniel was a card-carrying member of Pennsylvania Giraffe Hunters and an official guru of the giraffe.

He was an avid hunter and golfer. He was an avid runner, completing many 5Ks and the full Columbus Marathon. He liked baseball and softball, and had played in many leagues. He enjoyed bowling, hockey and the Elks Golf League.

He coached youth hockey, basketball and baseball. He was a girl's softball coach at East Allegheny High School. He loved cruises.

Daniel volunteered his services after 9/11 in New York City, and in Florida during Hurricane Andrew.

He was a youth camp counselor at Whitehall Church Camp. He also liked singing karaoke, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, riding dirt bikes, skiing, fishing and archery league. Most of all, his greatest joy came from his relationship with the love of his life, Leslie, their upcoming wedding, and sharing a lifetime of love together.

Daniel is survived by his father, Daniel Lorigan (Joann Tyrrell); a daughter, Sarah Lorigan of Kittanning; a son, Jacob Lorigan of Kittanning; his fiancée, Leslie Kramer of Slippery Rock; his stepdaughter, Alyssa Arblaster of Slippery Rock; his sister, Lisa (Daniel) Cousins of Templeton; his nieces, Lyric Bowser and Lyndsey Tyrrell of Pittsburgh; his nephew, Chandler Cousins of Spring Church; his niece, Victoria (David) Solomon of Monaca; and numerous other relatives in Joliet, Ill., Providence, R.I., and Kittanning.

In addition to his mother, Elaine Eva Lorigan, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mary Alice Lorigan, and Albert and Jean Gasselin.

LORIGAN - Friends of Daniel Patrick Lorigan, who died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Greiner of Harvest Community Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Daniel's honor to Children's Hospital, the Kidney Foundation or the .

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit



