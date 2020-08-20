Daniel Podobensky, 74, of Butler, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
He was born June 2, 1946, in Butler, and was the son of the late Harry and Ann (Zanicky) Podobensky.
Daniel was a self-employed contractor and plumber.
He enjoyed kids, dogs and his motorcycles, and loved his family and gatherings.
Daniel is survived by four siblings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Podobensky; and one brother.
PODOBENSKY - Arrangements are private for Daniel Podobensky, who died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
