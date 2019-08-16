Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel W. "Dan" Peffer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel W. Peffer, 95, of Zelienople passed away

Wednesday while under the care of the Grove at Harmony.

B o r n Aug. 19,1923, in Harmony, he was the son of the late Titus and

May King Peffer.

Dan was a faithful memberof Grace Church of Harmony and assisted during

the renovations there from 1999 until 2002.

He was employed at Billco Manufacturing, and as a foreman at Halstead for 18 years, retiring in 1988.

Dan was an avid gardener and enjoyed helping his neighbors and friends. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Dan leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of nearly 64 years, Helen "Bonnie" Lutz Peffer,whom he married Oct.21, 1955; his daughter, Kristine Peffer of La Porte, Texas; his grandsons, Jimmy, Joseph and Josh; his sister, Gyla Schnauffer of Gibsonia; his daughter-inlaw,Judy Burr Peffer of Volant;and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Leonberg; his sons, Gregory and Brian D. Peffer; his brothers, Benjamin, Robert, Ralph and James Peffer;and his sisters, Stella Smalley, Jean Miller and Nina Cable; and his stepbrother, Ira Peffer.

PEFFER - Friends of Daniel W. Peffer, who died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at BOYLAN

FUNERAL HOME, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony, with the Rev. Peter J. Everett officiating.

Dan will be laid to rest at Grace Church Cemetery in Harmony.

In lieu of fl owers, memorial donations

may be made to Grace Church of Harmony.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



