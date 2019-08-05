Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danielle "Dani" Hipple. View Sign Service Information Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. 434 Main Street Rimersburg , PA 16248 (814)-473-6300 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. 434 Main Street Rimersburg , PA 16248 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. 434 Main Street Rimersburg , PA 16248 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Danielle "Dani" Hipple, 44, of Sligo passed away early Saturday morning at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Feb. 27, 1975, in Clarion, she was the daughter of Beaser and Sherry Schaeffer Laughlin of Sligo.

Dani graduated from Union High School in 1993 and then graduated from Dubois Cosmetology School.

She married James E. "Jimmy" Hipple on July 23, 2011. He preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2018.

Dani was a beautician.

She was a member of Sligo Presbyterian Church.

Dani was also a member of the Rimersburg Veterans of Foreign Wars.

She enjoyed boating and going to the river with her family.

Dani especially loved "Sunday Funday."

She is survived by her parents; her son, Hank D. Murphy of State College; her daughter, Emma J. Peritchard of Rimersburg; a sister, Dawn Mealy and her husband, Scott, of Tionesta; two brothers, Dustin Laughlin of Rimersburg and Darren Laughlin and Billie Jo, also of Rimersburg; her nieces, Ryen and Dylen Mealy; a nephew, Dallas Laughlin; and her maternal grandparents, Henry and Nancy Schaeffer of Sligo.

Dani is also survived by her stepchildren, Dylan Hipple and his fiancé, Jackie, of Maryland, and Paige N. Hipple and her fiancé, Drake Heeter, of East Brady; her stepgrandson, Carson Heeter of East Brady; her mother-in-law, Mary Hipple of Chicora; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; paternal grandparents, Bob and Valjean Laughlin; three uncles; and three cousins.

HIPPLE - The family of Danielle "Dani" Hipple, who died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Rimersburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. James Dietrich, moderator of the Sligo Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in Sligo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials can be made in Danielle's name to the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting



