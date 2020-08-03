Darla Brown, 56, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly July 31, 2020, at her home.
Darla was born on Nov. 15, 1963, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Viola Ritchey Roudebush.
Darla's true calling was caring for her family. She enjoyed dancing, crocheting, watching Lifetime movies, partying, and yard sale-ing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are her children, Brandi Davis and her husband, Joseph, of Clarion, Toby Morrison and his fiancée, Tonia Baptiste, of Butler, and Charlie-Mae Brown of Butler; eight grandchildren, Felicia Davis, Travis Sandidge, Jasmine McGinnis, Brady Baptiste, Brianna Garman, Zoey Vickers, Nathaniel Kahle, and Devin Morrison.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Roudebush; and her fiancé, Henry D. "Tex" Bowser.
BROWN - Friends of Darla Brown, who died July 31, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Darla's uncle, Bishop Ronald Roudebush, a Church of God of Prophecy pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery.
Donations to help defray expenses may be made by visiting www.hilefh.com
, and choosing the donations tab above the obituary.