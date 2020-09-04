Darlene R. Hildebrand, 78, of Petrolia went to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, Sept. 3, 2020, in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving husband and family.
Darlene was born Nov. 25, 1941, in Petrolia. She was the daughter of the late John L. and Ruth Garing Moore.
She was a 1959 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.
Darlene attended the Chicora Alliance Church for many years and was most recently attending Crosswinds Alliance in Butler.
She enjoyed singing with family and friends at church, and in her earlier years, crocheting, canning and crafting.
She was first employed by West Penn Power in Butler, and later in the food service department in the Karns City Area School District.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Robert H. "Bob" Hildebrand; four sons, Larry R. Hildebrand and his wife, Robin, of Slippery Rock, Scott L. Hildebrand and his wife, Alyssa, of Butler, Shawn E. Hildebrand and his wife, Brenda, of Chicora, and Brett Hildebrand and his longtime companion, Katrina, of Butler; seven grandchildren, Megan Hildebrand Bertozzi of Norfolk, Va., Mason Hildebrand of Slippery Rock, Isabella M. Hildebrand of Butler, Joshua S. Hildebrand of Milford, Del., Ashlyn S. Hildebrand and Kaila M. Hildebrand, both of Chicora, and Zachary Hildebrand of Butler; a brother, John W. Moore and his wife, Phyllis, of Petrolia; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by a brother, Richard "Dick" Moore; and a sister, Judy Brothers.
HILDEBRAND - A private visitation and funeral service for Darlene R. Hildebrand, who died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, will be held at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, with the Rev. Dennis Barger, pastor of the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton, and Darlene's cousin, officiating.
Interment will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery, Saxonburg.
Memorial contributions in Darlene's name may be made to Crosswinds Alliance Church, 516 Freeport Road, Butler, PA 16002.
