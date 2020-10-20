Darlene Alice McCurdy, 77, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 16, 1943, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Richard "Whitey" R. and Alice (Matson) Stewart.
She worked at Worsley's in Butler for over 30 years.
Darlene was a member of VFW 249 Ladies Auxiliary and American Legion Post 117 Ladies Auxiliary.
She loved the Steelers, Penguins and going to casinos.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, David McCurdy of Butler; a daughter, Raylene (Neil) Huffman; three sons, Richard (Melody) Henry, William McCurdy and Todd (Yan) McCurdy; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (John) Bedford, Karen (JJ) Robinson and Stacy (Tom) Morando; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care for their help during this difficult time, with a special thank you to Nicole and Ruthie, for their kindness and compassion.
MCCURDY - Private interment for Darlene Alice McCurdy, who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, will be held in Butler County Memorial Park.
Donations may be made in Darlene's memory to the American Legion 117, 413 S. Main St., Butler, PA 16001.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com
.