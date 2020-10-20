1/1
Darlene Alice McCurdy
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Alice McCurdy, 77, of Butler, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at her home.

She was born June 16, 1943, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Richard "Whitey" R. and Alice (Matson) Stewart.

She worked at Worsley's in Butler for over 30 years.

Darlene was a member of VFW 249 Ladies Auxiliary and American Legion Post 117 Ladies Auxiliary.

She loved the Steelers, Penguins and going to casinos.

Surviving are her husband of 43 years, David McCurdy of Butler; a daughter, Raylene (Neil) Huffman; three sons, Richard (Melody) Henry, William McCurdy and Todd (Yan) McCurdy; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (John) Bedford, Karen (JJ) Robinson and Stacy (Tom) Morando; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice Care for their help during this difficult time, with a special thank you to Nicole and Ruthie, for their kindness and compassion.

MCCURDY - Private interment for Darlene Alice McCurdy, who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, will be held in Butler County Memorial Park.

Donations may be made in Darlene's memory to the American Legion 117, 413 S. Main St., Butler, PA 16001.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
To Dave and Family,I am so sorry for your loss.My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Earl Tirk
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved