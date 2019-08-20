Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Ellen Texter. View Sign Service Information H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes 201 S. Washington St Eau Claire , PA 16030 (724)-791-2484 Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene Ellen Henderson Texter, 72, of Harrisville passed away early Monday morning at Allegheny General Hospital after a brief illness.

Born March 27, 1947, in Grove City, Darlene was the daughter of the late Cecil C. and Charlotte A. Dunlap Henderson.

Darlene was employed for nearly 30 years with the Office of Personnel Management Retirement Operations Center in Boyers, from which she retired.

She was a member of Harmony Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Harrisville, where she was also a member of the Baby Quilting Circle.

She was an avid reader and often enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and most recently, before becoming ill, spending time with her great-granddaughter.

Darlene is survived by one daughter, Melissa (David) Rager of Harrisville; one son, Eugene (Natalie) Texter of Yorktown, Va.; a sister, Edna Covert of Grove City; a brother, David Dunwoody of Grove City; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Redfoot.

TEXTER - A memorial service for Darlene Ellen Henderson Texter, who died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Buzard Funeral Homes of Eau Claire.

Memorial donations may be made to the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company or Grove City Area Pet Rescue.

