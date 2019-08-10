Darlene Jenkins, 81, of Butler passed away Thursday at The Grove of Harmony.
She was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Butler, to the late Cecil McCormick and the late Florence Wiley.
Darlene was a member of the Butler TOPS and the VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by six sons, William K. Snyder of Butler, Michael T. Jenkins Jr. of Great Falls, Mich., Kenneth Snyder of Toledo, Ohio, Keith S. Jenkins Sr. of Connoquenessing, Douglas E. Snyder of Verona, and Robert M. Jenkins of Butler; three daughters, Kim L. Jenkins of Fairborn, Ohio, Mary Berwinkle of Butler, and Diana L. Jenkins of Wexford; her sister, Margaret Ann Barron of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael T. Jenkins Sr., whom she married May 27, 1978; one sister, Phyllis, and two brothers, William and Paul McCormick.
JENKINS - A graveside service for Darlene Jenkins, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Greenlawn Burial Estates with Pastor Tom Meling.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019