Darlene K. "Guy" Pizer, 64, of Butler, passed away at home on the morning of Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by family following a massive stroke.

She was born in 1955 and was the daughter of Rosina Dupe and the late Nick Dupe.

Darlene was a longtime waitress, most notably working at the Locker Room, Old Country Buffet and Ponderosa. She was big-hearted and would often take her fellow co-workers under her wing. Her quick wit and charm earned her many repeat customers over the years.

Darlene's grandchildren were her pride and joy. The legacy of Darlene's charismatic personality, light-hearted attitude, sense of humor, and infectious smile will live through them.

She had a work hard, play hard attitude toward life.

There was nothing she enjoyed more than soaking up the sunshine, floating in lazy rivers, and eating endless crab legs at the seafood buffet.

She enjoyed camping, thrifting, dabbling in flowers and cooking for those she loved. She would often be seen cruising around town in her VW convertible, tunes turned up, crazy hair blowing in the wind, sporting her oversized thrifted sunglasses.

She truly was larger than life.

In addition to her life- long partner, Alan Rosenberg, she is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Lance) Rihn; four grandchildren, Lance, Emma, Olivia and Maxwel Rihn; and numerous other loving relatives and close friends.

PIZER - In keeping with her wishes, no funeral services will be held for Darlene K. "Guy" Pizer, who died Jan. 5, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES , 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. Start with a smile. Call someone you haven't reached out to lately. Forgive someone. Make someone laugh. All acts of kindness are appreciated - she would love that.

