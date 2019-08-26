Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Marie Vensel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She was born March 26, 1947, in Indiana County and graduated from Purchase Line School District.

Darlene was affiliated with Fellowship Baptist Church near Eau Claire.

An avid writer and author, she had many articles published in numerous magazines.

Surviving are her husband, William Vensel, whom she married July 1, 1972; two daughters, Mary Vensel of Butler and Kris Vensel of Shippenville; two grandchildren whom she adored, Alixaendreia Vosburg and Elwood Akins; and her brother, Gary Putt of Cook Port, Pa.

VENSEL - Friends of Darlene Marie Vensel, who died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jacob Langdon of Fellowship Baptist Church officiating.

She will be laid to rest at Bear Creek Cemetery in Petrolia.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to .

To view or send condolences or to send flowers and sympathy cards, visit



