Darlene P. Neibar
1941 - 2020
Darlene P. Neibar, 79, of Evans City passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, while under the care of the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot.

Born Aug. 25, 1941, in Forward Township, she was the daughter of the late John Santypal and Ina Burr Santypal.

Darlene was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Connoquenessing, where she actively participated in many church events over the years.

She loved to garden. Above all, Darlene loved her family and her friends. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 55 years, Clark Neibar, whom she married on June 19, 1965; her children, Tony (Melissa) Neibar of Freeport, and Kimberly (Douglas) Dittmer of Butler; her grandchildren, Johnathan Dittmer, Steven Dittmer and Ashtyn Neibar; her great-grandson, Jacksan Dittmer; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her siblings, John Santypal, Velma Santypal and Mary Reinhart.

NEIBAR - Friends of Darlene P. Neibar, who died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

Darlene will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 100 Connoquenessing Main St., Connoquenessing.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home Inc
NOV
20
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home Inc
NOV
21
Service
10:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home Inc
116 E Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
(724) 538-8005
