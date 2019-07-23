Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buechele Funeral Home 707 Kellys Way East Brady , PA 16028 (724)-526-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene Winchip, 64, of East Brady passed away peacefully Monday morning at home after a brief period of declining health.

Darlene was a longtime resident of East Brady and active in the community.



She was born Oct. 11, 1954, in Winchester, Tenn., the eldest daughter of Winfred and Billie (Powers) Haggerty.

Darlene was a devout Christian and attended the First Baptist Port Charlotte Church while making her home in Florida.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will always be remembered for her caring and generous nature. She will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Alan Winchip of East Brady; two daughters; Billie Jo (Bill) Myers of Chicora and Melissa (Tony Truelove) Malloy of East Brady; four grandchildren, Zachary Malloy, Jacob Malloy, Ashley Malloy, and Spenser Myers. Darlene is also survived by two brothers, Wint Haggerty and John (Mary) Haggerty; two sisters, Lorraine (Rick) Moye and Carmala (Daniel) Heiple; and several nieces and nephews. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; and her eldest grandson, Joshua Malloy.



WINCHIP - At the request of Darlene's family, there will be no services (and they ask for privacy at this time).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Darlene's name to the East Brady Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028 or the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028.



Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.

