Service Information
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler , PA 16001
(724)-287-3706
Calling hours
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler , PA 16001
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler , PA 16001
Obituary

Darlyne K. McFarland, 72, of Butler passed away on Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 19, 1946, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Willard French and the late Janet Sherman French.

Darlyne was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she made the baptismal blankets.

Darlyne was past King Lion for the Lion's Club of Petrolia.

She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking and baking. Darlyne was employed by the YWCA Personal Care of Butler, and most recently, was a bus monitor at Valley Lines.

Her most cherished moments were spending time with her family and her three grandchildren. Darlyne loved to take rides in the truck for ice cream for their dog, Riley. The family will miss her daily phone calls, just to check-in.

Darlyne is survived by her husband, William R. McFarland Sr., whom she married on Aug. 26, 1966; one son, William R. McFarland Jr. of Herman; one daughter, Janet (Carl) Miskow of Butler; one granddaughter, Ashley R. (Branden Coleman) Miskow; two grandsons, Jesse W. McFarland and Jacob R. McFarland; one brother, David (Karen) French of Renfrew; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her dog, Riley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Benjamin Lantz; one sister, Lois Nolan; and one great-grandson, Carson Robert McFarland.

MCFARLAND - Friends of Darlyne K. McFarland, who died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, will be received from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Barbara Stoehr officiating.

Burial will take place in North Side Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Darlyne K. McFarland to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

