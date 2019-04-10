Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Darrel W. Traver, 65, of Saxonburg passed away on Sunday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Born Oct. 14, 1953, in Elkhart, Ind., he was the son of R. Glen Traver and Ina May Roll Traver.

Darrel worked as a sales director for Intalere.

Darrel served the Lord all the years of his life, starting at a very young age. He served the church in many different ways, from folding bulletins for his father, to serving as an usher and a board member.

Darrel was a kind soul. No one was a stranger to him; he would talk to anyone and everyone he came across. He was a friend and mentor to many. He was an amazing and great father to his kids and grandkids, as well as a loving and wonderful husband.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie (Wise) Traver, whom he married July 14, 1990; his children, JoAnna (Chris) Jamison of Huntington, Ind., Jonathan Traver of Grand Island, N.Y., Britney Traver of Saxonburg, and Matthew Traver of Saxonburg; two brothers, Dennis (Barb) Traver of Dover, Ohio, and David (Phyllis) Traver of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his father, R. Glen Traver of Dover, Ohio; and two grandsons, Justin and Jared Jamison.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and one brother, Randy Traver.

TRAVER - Friends of Darrel W. Traver, who died Sunday, April 7, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at noon Saturday at the funeral home with David Fox officiating.

Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 683 will follow in the Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kingdom Builders, c/o Victory Family Church, 21150 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.

