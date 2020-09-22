Darrion Alexander Rock, 17, of Karns City passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Darrion was born on Aug. 18, 2003, in Butler, as the son of Joshua D. and Devon M. (Hambley) Rock.
Darrion was a junior at Moniteau Jr./Sr. High School, where he was a member of the Academic Decathlon Team. He loved history and "Star Wars."
Darrion is survived by his parents, Joshua and Devon; his brother, Baylen L. Rock; his sister, Brisha A. Rock; his maternal grandparents, Darryl Hambley and Malerie Hambley; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Rock; his maternal great-grandparents, Damian and Mary Hambley, and Barbara Maggard; and several aunts and uncles.
Darrion was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Bill Rock.
ROCK - Family and friends of Darrion Alexander Rock, who died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Private funeral services will be held with Pastor Earl Dykes officiating.
Burial will be private.
For the safety of the family and friends, and in accordance with the COVID-19 state guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering, and maintain social distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made payable to Moniteau High School, c/o Academic Decathlon Team, 1810 West Sunbury Road, West Sunbury, PA 16061.
