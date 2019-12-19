Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David A. Collins. View Sign Service Information Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe 1500 Ligonier St Latrobe , PA 15650 (724)-537-5575 Visitation 11:00 AM Charter Oak Church 449 Frye Farm Road Greensburg , PA View Map Service 11:30 AM Charter Oak Church 449 Frye Farm Road Greensburg , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David A. Collins, 67, of Greensburg passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

He was born Jan. 5, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wis., a son of the late Nellie Benson.

Mr. Collins' career in higher education spanned four decades, culminating with a 14-year tenure as assistant vice president for admission at Saint Vincent College from 2001 until 2015. He would return to Saint Vincent as a part-time admission counselor from February 2016 to May 2019, which included a two-month stint as interim dean of admission in the summer of 2018.

A native of Wisconsin, Mr. Collins graduated with a bachelor's degree in public administration from William Paterson College in 1975, before earning a master of education degree in student personnel administration from Texas Christian University in 1977.

He began his career as the assistant director of admission at the University of Texas at San Antonio from 1977 until 1981, before moving to Western Pennsylvania and Slippery Rock University, where he worked for 13 years, first as associate director of admission and coordinator of transfer programs (1981-1986) before being elevated to director of admission, a position he held from 1986 until 1994.

After a two-year stint as owner/operator of a college counseling and financial aid consulting business, Mr. Collins spent two years as associate director of admission at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (1996-1998) before accepting the position of senior associate director of admission at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind., where he would work from 1998 until his appointment at Saint Vincent.

Mr. Collins had a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

He volunteered for Action for Animals and offered free college counseling and financial aid services. In his free time, he enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia, especially baseball cards, and vacationing in Maine.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a special uncle, Jack Shook.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy (Clark) Collins; his son, Jeremy Collins of Cincinnati, Ohio; three siblings, Donna Woetzel of Stockton, Calif., Dale Collins (Tara) of San Marcos, Texas, and Kim Collins of San Antonio, Texas; and three nieces.

COLLINS - Friends of David A. Collins, who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be received Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. in Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg. Pastor Chris Whitehead will preside.

The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at

