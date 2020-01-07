David A. Kuhn Sr., 65, of Saxonburg passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, at his home after a two-year battle with cancer.
Born March 5, 1954, in Russellton, he was the son of Jack E. Kuhn and Marian Angely Kuhn.
Dave had worked as a laborer.
Surviving are his children, David A. Kuhn Jr. of Natrona Heights, Melissa Kuhn of Fort Wayne, Ind., Shannon Kuhn of Natrona Heights, Ashley Kuhn, Mason Fuller of Saxonburg, and Brandon Casagrande of Pittsburgh; his brother, Jack Kuhn Jr.; his sister, Linda Knize; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his granddog, Aurora.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
KUHN - There will be no visitation or services for David A. Kuhn Sr., who died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020