David A. Thomas, 92, of Cabot, passed away on July 4, 2020, at his home.
Born July 29, 1927, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Albert Thomas and Alice Long Thomas.
Dave served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was retired from U.S. Steel in Saxonburg.
He was a member of Saxonburg Volunteer Fire Co. He received his pilot's license when he was a teenager and enjoyed vintage airplanes, and he also enjoyed golfing.
Surviving are two sons, Scott (Valerie) Thomas of Cabot, and Randy (Sherrie) Thomas of Cabot; his daughter, Patricia (Palmer) Leard of Bluffton, S.C.; six grandchildren, Gretchen Troutman, Daniel (Julia) VanDyke, Leigh (Anthony) Harbison, Abby Percy, Ryan (Casey) Thomas and Nicole Thomas; and 10 great-grandchildren, Zane, Brianna and Lukas Troutman, Justen VanDyke, Molly and Ellie Percy, Cooper and Lucy Harbison, and Lilly and Jameson Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace M. Thomas, who passed away on Dec. 27, 2012; and two infant great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Kyle Troutman.
THOMAS - There will be no visitation for David A. Thomas, who died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Private family services were held at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Private burial will be held in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
