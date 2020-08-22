David Alan "Hilly" Hilliard, 67, born Oct. 23, 1952, in Butler, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home in Cleveland, Ohio. David lived a rough, fast and exciting life until he couldn't.

David, a 1971 graduate of Knoch High School in Saxonburg, was successful in a variety of fields including a car salesman at Butler County Ford, a counselor for Vision Quest, a food broker in both Philadelphia and Cleveland, and finally as a city building inspector for the City of Cleveland.

David had a lifelong interest in cars and motorcycles and was an excellent mechanic. He loved Volvos and his "Anniversary Edition" Harley Davidson.

David also loved the outdoors and spent as much time as possible at the family camp near Marienville, Pa. He was an avid hunter and loved getting together with his buddies at camp, where they spent a lot of time telling tall tales about each other and having a few beers around the campfire at night.

David is survived by his son, Ian Slee of Cleveland, Ohio; his sister, Leona M. Hilliard of Sun City Center, Fla.; his brother, Thomas H. Hilliard of Butler; and his nephews, Noah Hilliard of Charleston, S.C., and Nathan Hilliard of Sun Tan Valley, Ariz.

David was preceded in death by his father, Thomas R. Hilliard; his mother, Marilyn B. Hilliard; and his older brother, Robert A. Hilliard.

Hilly's friends are planning a celebration of his life for a later date.





