Born Jan. 18, 1964, in Butler, he was the son of Paul J. Starr and the late Andrea (Bonyak) Starr.

David is survived by two children, Catherine Starr and David Starr Jr., both of North Sewickley; and his father, Paul J. Starr of Butler.

He is also survived by two sisters, Debra (Terry) Baptiste of Butler, and Paula (Dennis) Master of Boonsboro, Md.

David is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by two special friends that cared for him until his death, John Barton and Debra McDonald, of Cleveland, Ohio.

An infant daughter, Alexis Starr, preceded him in death.

While living in Butler, he was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and attended Butler Catholic School.

David was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1982, and formerly worked for Wise Machine Shop. While living in Cleveland, he was employed by the Salvation Army.

STARR - The family of David Andrew Starr, who died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, will plan a memorial service at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to Butler Catholic Alumni, 515 E. Locust St., Butler, PA 16001.

