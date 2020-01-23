David Anthony Rocco, 30, a Pittsburgh South Side resident, passed peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Born on Feb. 27, 1989, David was the son of Tony Rocco and Linda (Meinert) Rocco; and the brother of Diana Rocco of Tampa, Fla., and Greg Rocco of Pittsburgh.
He is also survived by his grandfather, Bob Meinert of Neville Island.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dominic Rocco, Dolores (Corton) Rocco and Nancy (Meier) Meinert of Pittsburgh.
David was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and was an exceedingly creative and successful designer.
David enjoyed music, traveling, skiing and all forms of art, including tattoo art and was a drummer in several bands, most recently, "Some Kind of Animal."
David's many talents, strong will, passion for living life his way, and loyalty, were an inspiration for his family and friends. David was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
ROCCO - The family will hold a private memorial service for David Anthony Rocco, who died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to CORE, Center for Organ Recovery and Education, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15238, or at www.core.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020