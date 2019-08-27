Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David B. "Dave" Imhof. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

David B. Imhof, 70, of Butler passed away on Saturday at the Community Living Center in Butler while surrounded by his family.

Born May 7, 1949, in Butler, he was a son of Agnes Profozich Imhof and the late John Imhof.

Dave graduated from Butler High School and completed his education at Gateway Tech.

He was president of Imhof Supply Heating and Air Conditioning.

He was a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Dave was a member of the American Legion Post 117 and the VFW Post 249.

Dave managed Little League and Pony League baseball. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing with his friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his mother, Agnes Imhof of Butler; his son, David A. (LuAnn) Imhof of Butler; three grandchildren, Cassie, Marty and Chloe; three brothers, John (Marilyn) Imhof and Keith Imhof, both of Butler, and Tim Imhof of West Sunbury; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, John, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Dorothy Imhof; and a niece, Lacey.

IMHOF- Funeral services for David B. Imhof, who died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, are private at the request of the family.

Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







