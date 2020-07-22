1/1
David B. "Dave" Say
1949 - 2020
David B. Say, 71, of West Deer Township, died July 12, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.
He was born April 6, 1949, in Butler, and was the son of the late William P. Say and Shirley (Wright) Say of Madison, Ohio.
Dave grew up in Butler, graduating from Butler High School in 1967, and Grove City College in 1971.
Dave was employed as a maintenance supervisor for Armco/AK Steel in Butler, where he worked for over 30 years.
He was a past president of the Butler Armco Employee Association.
Dave was an avid golfer and belonged to several golf leagues. He enjoyed traveling, reading the newspaper, doing crossword puzzles and following all of the Pittsburgh sports teams.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Valerie J. (Pish) Say; his mother, Shirley (Wright) Say of Madison, Ohio; his children, Matthew (Cresta) Say of Butler, Beth (Daniel) Klinvex of Pittsburgh, and Jeffrey Say and his partner, Paul Stasko Jr., of West Deer; his grandchildren, Thomas and Breelynd Say, and Elliot Klinvex; his siblings, Karen (Larry) Hutchison of Riverview, Fla., Keith (Diana) Say of Chicora, and Brian (Ruth) Say of Madison, Ohio; his in-laws, Paul D. (Jerry Williams) Pish of West Deer, Gary (Tina) Pish of New Kensington, and Shari (Steve) Smallwood of West Deer, and their children, Sam and Julie.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Say.
SAY - Per the family's request, all services were private for David B. Say, who died Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton.
Online condolences can be made at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
