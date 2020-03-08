David E. Carson Sr., 85, of Fenelton passed away Wednesday from an extended illness.
He was the son of the late James L. and Virginia V. (Kemp) Carson.
Dave was known to be a "jack of all trades." He worked at Armco for over 35 years until his retirement in 1993.
He was a member of Fenelton United Methodist Church.
Dave loved to fish and hunt. Above all else, he loved nothing more than spending his time with his family.
He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce A. (Pape) Carson for more than 54 years until her death in 2010; the loving father of Barbara A. (Steven) Couch of Chicora, Davette L. Carson of Fenelton, Jacqueline L. (Randall) Regal of Portersville and Dorothy V. Cyprian of Butler; and the brother of Douglas Carson.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his beloved pup, Molly Mae.
He was preceded in death by his son, David E. Carson Jr., who died in 1999; and eight siblings.
CARSON - A private funeral for David E. Carson Sr., who died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, and interment took place Friday.
Services were officiated by Pastor Michael B. Coats of Fenelton United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Donations may be made to David's church.
For more information visit, www.spencergeibel.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020