David E. Fair, 45, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at his residence.
He was born Aug. 30, 1973, in Clarion, and was the son of the late Edward J. Fair and Judith (Myers) Fair of Butler.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Tyler, and his mother, Danielle Fair of Valencia; his sister, Tracy (Brian) Loch and their children, Mackenna and Wyatt, all of Butler; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael Fair.
FAIR - A memorial service for David E. Fair, who died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home of Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019