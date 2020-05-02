David E. Loose, 88, of Chicora died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home.
He was born Oct. 13, 1931, in Bradys Bend, and was the son of the late John V. and Nellie M. (Snyder) Loose.
He retired as a laborer for U.S. Steel and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
David loved gardening, hunting and watching sports, especially the Steelers and Pirates.
He married his wife of 66 years, Shirley Loose of Chicora, at Alliance Church in East Brady.
David is also survived by two sons, David B. Loose of Chicora and John L. (Darlene) Loose of Saucier, Miss.; his brothers, Paul Loose, Harvey (Barbara) Loose, Dennis Loose and Robert (Shirley) Loose; his sister, Muriel (Bill) McLay; his grandchildren, Ben Loose, Nicolette (R.C.) Funkhouser, Angela (David) Trisler and Johnny Loose; and his great-grandchildren, Tyler Loose, Cadence Funkhouser, and Angela and David have one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Glenn D. Loose, who passed away Sept. 25, 2004; and an infant brother, Jon Loose.
LOOSE - A private funeral service for David E. Loose, who died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, will be held at Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville, with Pastor Paul DeBacco officiating
Interment will be in Bradys Bend Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.