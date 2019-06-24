David Earl Lawson Jr., 42, of Pittsburghpassed away suddenly on June 15 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
David Jr. was born March 30, 1977, in Pittsburgh, the son of David Earl Lawson Sr. and Linda Marie Lawson (Owens).
For the last few years, David Jr. resided in Rockton, Ill., and spent most of his life in and around Pittsburgh.
He was an avid Steelers football and Penguins hockey fan.He enjoyed music, riding motorcycles and loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, David Lawson Sr. and Linda Lawson (Owens) of Zelienople; a son, Austin Lawson; his daughters, Destiny Robles and Hailey Lawson; his sisters, Tammy Graham of Cicero, N.Y., and Donna Wolkan of Forward Township; and his brother, Jason Lawson of Harmony.
John 14:1-4 "Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going."
LAWSON - Private memorial services were held for David Earl Lawson Jr., who died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Dutilh United Methodist Church in Cranberry Township, to honor and celebrate his life.
Cremation rites accorded.
Christenson Funeral Home, Rockford, Ill., is assisting the family.
Please visit www.rockfordfunerals.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 24, 2019