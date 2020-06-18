David F. Porter Jr.
David F. Porter Jr., 74, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1945, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late David Sr. and Alice Porter.
Dave graduated from Robert Morris University, and went on to work for the Office of Personnel Management as an investigator until his retirement. He then worked part-time for Giant Eagle and Kmart.
He enjoyed Pittsburgh sports, fishing and gambling, but he loved nothing more than spending his time with family.
Dave was the cherished husband of Janet Porter; and the loving father of Tina (Bill) Herdlein.
He is also survived by his beloved granddaughter, Madison; and his extended family.
PORTER - All services will be held privately for David F. Porter Jr., who died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
