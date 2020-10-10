David G. Hoover, 60, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
He was born Nov. 12, 1959, in Grove City, and was the son of the late John and Patricia (Deal) Hoover.
He was a Steamfitter for Local 47.
He is survived by his only child, Alisha (Kevin) Cooper; and two granddaughters, Abigail and Avery Sue.
HOOVER - All services for David G. Hoover, who died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ima Survivor Donkey and Farm Animal Sanctuary or Reagan's Journey Lending Closet.
