David G. Pacoe, 77, of Vista Drive died at 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at home after a long illness.
He was born May 11, 1943, and was the son of the late Raymond W. and Irene (Wilhelm) Pacoe.
David was a 1962 graduate of Butler High School.
He was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church on Duffy Road.
He had owned and operated food concessions in the mid-Atlantic region, covering four states.
David enjoyed traveling and visits from family. He was a most devoted and proud father and grandfather.
He is survived by his four sons, David A. (Stacey) Pacoe of Abingdon, Md., Michael J. (Tracy) Pacoe of White Hall, W.Va., Mark R. Pacoe of New York, N.Y., and Darrell R. Pacoe of Butler; a daughter-in-law, Dorrie Pacoe of Butler; two sisters, Linda C. Oliver of Tahlequah, Okla., and Raylene (Richard) Atkinson of Slippery Rock; eight grandchildren, Madison, Dennis "D.J.," Brent, Breanna, Samantha, Alexandra, Tyler and Maddix; and four great-grandchildren, Owen, Kiley, Layton and Mary Ellen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne (Smith) Pacoe, whom he married Aug. 15, 1964, and who died Dec. 22, 2007; a sister, Martha J. Ochaba, who died Sept. 10, 2016; and his beloved grandson, Alex David Pacoe, who died Jan. 3, 2017.
PACOE - Family and friends of David G. Pacoe, who died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 205 N. Duffy Road, Butler, with Pastor Anette V. Gerber officiating.
Entombment will be at Butler County Memorial Mausoleum, Butler Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of David G. Pacoe to the Memorial Fund of Christ Community United Methodist Church, 205 N. Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001.
.