David G. "Dave" Smith
David G. Smith, 64, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., formerly of Sarver, passed away on July 24, 2020, at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Born Aug. 2, 1955, in Butler County, he was the son of Glenn A. Smith and Adelee M. Stepp Smith.
Dave worked as an air traffic controller.
He enjoyed Steelers football, Penguins hockey, NASCAR, gardening, flowers, and feeding the deer and birds.
Surviving are his wife, Janet L. Smith, whom he married Aug. 31, 1996; his four special fur babies, Stewart, Sierra, Shadow and Sacha; his father, Glenn A. Smith of Sarver; his siblings, Rick (Elaine) Smith of Sarver, Larry Smith of Sarver, Marcia (Jeff) Wetzel of Saxonburg, Jeanne (Wayne) Born of Sarver, Sheryl (Doug) Johnston of Freeport, and LuAnn (Eric Rice) Smith of Butler; his special friends, David and Vickie Kittle; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Adelee M. Stepp.
SMITH - Friends of David G. Smith, who died Friday, July 24, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Keplinger officiating.
Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.
Please adhere to all social distancing protocols when attending the visitation and services.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
