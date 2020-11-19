David G. Tubridy Sr., 75, of Cranberry Township passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born March 29, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Leo Michael Tubridy Sr. and the late Mildred Dorothy Boyle Tubridy.
David was an avid motorcycle rider. He loved his Thunderbird, and he belonged to a club with other enthusiasts.
He proudly served in the Army National Guard Reserves, and was a member of VFW Post 499 in Evans City. He was also a snowbird and enjoyed his Florida home. David was also an active member of the Conway Sportsmen's Club.
Above all, he loved his family and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children, David G. Tubridy Jr. of Edgewater, Fla., and Lynn Tubridy of Cranberry Township; his grandchildren, Miranda, Jessica, Shane and Steven; his siblings, John (Sherri) Tubridy, Leo (Mary Lou) Tubridy Jr., Thomas (Gloria) Tubridy Sr., Joan Welbaum and Patricia Tubridy; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Tubridy; and his brother, Robert Tubridy.
TUBRIDY - A memorial service for David G. Tubridy Sr., who died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, will be held at a future date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
