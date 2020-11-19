1/
David G. Tubridy
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David G. Tubridy Sr., 75, of Cranberry Township passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born March 29, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Leo Michael Tubridy Sr. and the late Mildred Dorothy Boyle Tubridy.

David was an avid motorcycle rider. He loved his Thunderbird, and he belonged to a club with other enthusiasts.

He proudly served in the Army National Guard Reserves, and was a member of VFW Post 499 in Evans City. He was also a snowbird and enjoyed his Florida home. David was also an active member of the Conway Sportsmen's Club.

Above all, he loved his family and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his children, David G. Tubridy Jr. of Edgewater, Fla., and Lynn Tubridy of Cranberry Township; his grandchildren, Miranda, Jessica, Shane and Steven; his siblings, John (Sherri) Tubridy, Leo (Mary Lou) Tubridy Jr., Thomas (Gloria) Tubridy Sr., Joan Welbaum and Patricia Tubridy; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Tubridy; and his brother, Robert Tubridy.

TUBRIDY - A memorial service for David G. Tubridy Sr., who died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, will be held at a future date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved