It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of David Gregg Bennetti.

David passed away on May 14 at his home in Midlothian, Va., where he had lived for the past eight years with the love of his life, Tara Boppe. He moved to Virginia with Tara in 2011.

He was born Jan. 4, 1971, in Butler, to Laurie Bennetti-Cannizzaro.

He attended Butler High School.

He worked in lawn care and lawn maintenance until 2004, when he was diagnosed with renal failure and went on dialysis three days a week in 2006.

David was a lover of music and had a huge album collection. He enjoyed the Steelers, tolerated the Pirates, and absolutely loved the Penguins.

David was a loving son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and friend to all whose lives he touched.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, Tara Boppe; his mother, Laurie Bennetti-Cannizzaro; his brother, Adam Bowers (Katie Brailey); his niece, Brailey Bowers; his grandfather, Gerald (Shari) Bennetti Sr.; his uncle, Dana (Debbie Tate) Bennetti; the three dogs that he and Tara rescued, Maggie, Triple and Crosby; and all the friends who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Lee Bennetti; and his uncle, Jerry Bennetti.

BENNETTI - A celebration of the life of David Gregg Bennetti, who died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler. Refreshments will follow the service.



