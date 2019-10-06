David H. Schnorr, 64, of Evans City passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
David enjoyed spending time with friends, his bulldogs, and enjoyed life in general. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by a sister, Maridee Christopher; and a brother, Charles H. (Eileen) Schnorr III.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna D. Schnorr; and his father, Charles H. Schnorr Jr.
SCHNORR - A memorial service for David H. Schnorr, who died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, will be private.
Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 6, 2019