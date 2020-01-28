David H. Shultz, 66, of Kittanning Hollow died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
Born Dec. 30, 1952, in Kittanning Hollow, he was the son of Harry E. and Mitzi (Weibel) Shultz.
A 1970 graduate of East Brady High School, Dave worked as a coal miner for 29 years.
He was a member of St. Paul's Community Church in Sugarcreek.
Dave enjoyed good times in his garage with friends, loved riding his four-wheeler, and his dog, George.
Surviving are his wife, Pearl M. (Pezzuti) Shultz, whom he married Sept. 29, 1972; his mother, Mitzi Shultz of Kittanning Hollow; one daughter, Jodie (Ron) Love of Kittanning Hollow; and two sons, Ben (Missy) Shultz of Ohio, and Jake (Shannon) Shultz of Pittsburgh.
Dave is also survived by two sisters, Janet Brink of Kittanning Hollow, and Diney (Tom) Baker of Tarentum; and six grandchildren, Kalie (Daniel) Love-Tarr, Dannika Love, Derrick Shultz, Noah Shultz, Cassedy Shultz and Kinley McElroy.
He was preceded in death by his father; one son, Samuel Shultz; and one sister, Susie Shultz.
SHULTZ - There will be no services for David H. Shultz, who died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home, East Brady.
To view or express condolences, please visit www.buechelefuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020