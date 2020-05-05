David Hughes Kennedy, 86, of Zelienople, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, while under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford.
Born July 7, 1933, in Zelienople, he was the son of the late James H.C. Kennedy and Irene Mohr Kennedy.
David was a member of St. Peter's Reformed Church in Zelienople.
He was a graphic artist, who was known for his replicas of local historical landmarks.
David liked old cars and enjoyed attending car shows. He loved gardening and was a family man at heart, and treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren.
He was the beloved husband of Birdetta Gant Kennedy; father of Eric Kennedy and his wife, Dolly, and grandfather of Tyler and Ashley, all of Prospect, and the father of the late Heather Kennedy; brother of William Kennedy Sr., and his late wife, Elizabeth Szakelheidi Kennedy, of Zelienople, Susie Kennedy Hill of Bowie, Md., and the late Evangeline "Twink" Kennedy Wright; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
KENNEDY - Due to public health concerns, services for David Hughes Kennedy, who died Monday, May 4, 2020, will be held privately by his family.
He will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Church Cemetery in Zelienople.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 5, 2020.