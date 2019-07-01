Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Hoover. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David J. Hoover, 66, of Butler, passed way Friday at his home.



Born July 8, 1952, in Butler, he was a son of the late Joseph F. Hoover and Elizabeth G. ""Betty"" Hoover.



David was a 1970 graduate of Karns City High School and received his bachelor's degree from Clarion University.



He was an elementary school teacher for the Karns City School District, retiring in 2006. He continued teaching, working for the Elias Driving School in Butler for the past 20 years.



He coached high school basketball and volleyball for many years while teaching. He enjoyed playing tennis, vacationing at the Outer Banks and followed all local sports. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them participate in their activities.



Surviving are his daughters, Courtney (Joseph) Behrens and Brianna (Colin) Leyland, all of Butler; seven grandchildren, Lucia, Jules and Kian Leyland, Grace, Hudson and Kailyn Behrens, and Marcus Lantz; his niece, Lorie (Michael) Conroy, and her daughters Ashley and Alyssa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard B. Hoover and an infant sister.



HOOVER - Friends of David J. Hoover, who died Friday, June 28, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Pastor Denny Barger will officiate.

Interment will be in Bearcreek Cemetery, Petrolia.



Memorial donations may be made to the 112 Washington Place, Suite 15E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or to the , 444 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.



For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit

