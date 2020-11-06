1/
David L. Kennedy
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Kennedy, 76, of Butler, formerly of Mars, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Born March 14, 1944, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Ralph E. and Clara Scheidemantle Kennedy.

David was a supervisor at General Max Security for nearly 25 years.

He was a member of Mars United Presbyterian Church.

He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are a brother, Dan Kennedy of North Carolina; and a close friend, Al Gatz of Butler.

KENNEDY - There will be no visitation for David L. Kennedy, who died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Private burial will be held in Mars Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

Memorials may be made to a veterans organization of your choice.

Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved