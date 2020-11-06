David L. Kennedy, 76, of Butler, formerly of Mars, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
Born March 14, 1944, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Ralph E. and Clara Scheidemantle Kennedy.
David was a supervisor at General Max Security for nearly 25 years.
He was a member of Mars United Presbyterian Church.
He had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are a brother, Dan Kennedy of North Carolina; and a close friend, Al Gatz of Butler.
KENNEDY - There will be no visitation for David L. Kennedy, who died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Private burial will be held in Mars Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to a veterans organization of your choice.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.