David L. Lehere, 72, of Canton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1946, and was the son of the late Louis and Jane Lehere in Butler.
David graduated from Moniteau High School.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969, and was awarded a Bronze Star medal.
David retired from Heckett/Harsco after 35-plus years of service.
He had a love of cars, especially Corvettes, and was a 15-year member of the Buckeye Corvette Club, whose members he considered his extended family. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
David was known for his witty remarks and was always ready to help everyone.
David is survived by his life partner for over 18 years, Nancy Mitchell; his brothers, James Lehere and Larry Lehere; a sister-in-law, Pam; his stepchildren, Wendy (Mark) Donze and Scott (Kristine) Thayer; his grandchildren, Mikenna Donze, Tanner Donze, Riley Thayer and Clayton Thayer; and his dear friends, Dick and Faith Bestic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Robin; and a nephew, Stephen.
LEHERE - Visitation for David L. Lehere, who died Sunday, June 23, 2019, will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at Reed Funeral Home, North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio, where services will be held at noon with Pastor James Walters officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National World War II Museum and/or Vietnam Veterans of America, or to a .
Published in Butler Eagle on June 27, 2019